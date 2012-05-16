LONDON May 16 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to set fresh lows on Wednesday, with investors fretting about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and its unpredictable ramifications for the rest of the region.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 51 to 53 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 38 to 47 points, or up to 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 13 to 20 points, also around 0.7 percent. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)