LONDON, June 21 European equities are likely to open lower on Thursday, weighed down by weak data from China and tracking losses in Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced more stimulus but stopped short of using the 'big bullet' some had expected.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open down 21 to 22 points, or 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to ease 27 to 33 points, or around 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to shed 8 to 10 points, or 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Kim Coghill)