LONDON Nov 15 European shares were set to fall further on Thursday on concerns that U.S. lawmakers were heading for a tough battle on the fiscal row and as figures were likely to show that the euro zone slipped into recession again.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would open 33 to 38 points lower, or as much as 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 43 to 47 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 24 to 26 points, or as much as 0.8 percent.