LONDON Nov 29 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to open higher on Thursday, boosted by rising expectations that a crucial U.S. budget agreement will be reached.

U.S. and Asian equities jumped overnight after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans could broker a deal with the White House to avoid year-end austerity measures that could stall the world's largest economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 61 to 67 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 24 to 28 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent.