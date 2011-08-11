LONDON Aug 10 European shares were set to rise on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, bouncing from a two-year closing low, after bargain hunting in Asia helped cut losses, and with miners set to rise as copper prices gained after strong Chinese trade data.

U.S. futures rose, implying a recovery on Wall Street from steep falls on Wednesday.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening as much as 63 points, or 1.3 percent higher; Germany's DAX was seen up 92 points or 1.6 percent higher and France's CAC was seen up as much as 41 points, or 1.4 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)