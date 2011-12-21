BRIEF-Misonix files for Non-Timely 10-Q
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
LONDON Dec 21 European shares were set to rise on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking Wall Street higher after U.S. home sales data beat forecasts and new Federal Reserve capital proposals for banks turned out to be less onerous than some had feared.
Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening as much as 26 points, or 0.5 percent, higher; Germany's DAX was seen as much as 48 points, or 0.8 percent, higher, and France's CAC was seen as much as 22 points, or 0.7 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.
On Tuesday, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares rose 2 percent.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.
* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei