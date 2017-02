European equity markets were seen opening slightly lower on Tuesday, continuing to consolidate the previous week's strong rally to 8-month highs and looking to U.S. economic data for a fresh catalyst.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 7 to 13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to ease 8 to 9 points, or around 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 6 points, or 0.2 percent lower. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)