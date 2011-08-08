PARIS Aug 8 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes dropping on Monday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. sovereign debt rating.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 109 points lower, or down 2.1 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 59 points lower, or down 1 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 38 points lower, or down 1.2 percent.

"The notion of risk-free investment has been shattered. All the big asset managers and insurers will have to rebalance their portfolios," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Paris-based Global Equities.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)