PARIS Aug 10 Financial bookmakers expect to see Europe's main stock indexes rise on Wednesday, adding to the previous day's timid rebound that halted a 20 percent dive, after the Fed pledged to keep rates near zero for at least two years.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 42 points higher, or up 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 33 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 13 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)