PARIS Aug 15 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes rising on Monday, extending the previous week's recovery rally and mirroring gains in Asia after data showed Japan's GDP shrank less than expected.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 28 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 47 points higher, or up 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 24 points higher, or up 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)