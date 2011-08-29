PARIS Aug 29 Financial bookmakers expect to see the main European stock indexes rising on Monday, tracking a rally in U.S. shares after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked hopes of further economic stimulus at the Fed's next meeting.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open around 57 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 75 points higher, or up 1.4 percent, France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 33 points higher, or up 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)