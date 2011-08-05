PARIS Aug 5 Financial bookmakers expect to see Europe's main indexes sinking on Friday, tracking a plunge on Wall Street on mounting fears over the prospect of another recession and worries about Italy's and Spain's debt troubles.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE to open 100 to 102 points lower, or as much as 1.9 percent, Germany's DAX .GDAXI to open 130 to 138 points lower, or as much as 2.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to open 67 to 72 points lower, or as much as 2.1 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)