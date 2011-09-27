PARIS, Sept 27 Financial bookmakers expect the leading European benchmark indexes to surge on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rally on rising expectation of fresh euro zone measures to contain Greece's debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 110 points higher, or 2.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 89 points higher, or 1.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 47 points higher, or 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)