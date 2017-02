PARIS Oct 4 Financial bookmakers expect the leading European benchmark indexes to sink on Tuesday, adding to losses recorded in the past two sessions, on mounting expectation of a Greek debt default.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 92 points lower, or down 1.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 100 points lower, or down 1.9 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 54 points lower, or down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)