PARIS Oct 12 Financial bookmakers expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Wednesday after Slovak lawmakers rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund and after Alcoa kick-started the earnings season with weaker-than-expected results.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 36 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to open 37 points lower, or down 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 17 points lower, or down 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)