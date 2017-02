PARIS Oct 18 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Tuesday, extending the previous session's retreat after disappointing U.S. earnings, easing Chinese growth and Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 47 points lower, or down 0.9 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 65 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to fall 29 points, or down 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)