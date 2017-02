PARIS Nov 10 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to drop on Thursday, adding to the previous session's sell-off sparked by mounting tension surrounding Italy's finances.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 81 points lower, or down 1.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 96 points lower, or down 1.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 52 points, or down 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)