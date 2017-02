PARIS Nov 11 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street where robust company results eclipsed Europe's debt problems.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 40 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 43 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)