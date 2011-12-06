PARIS Dec 6 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main indexes to fall on Tuesday, halting a sharp 1-1/2 week rally after S&P warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to agree on how to resolve the region's crisis at a summit on Friday.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 42 points lower, or down 0.8 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 41 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to fall 17 points, or 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)