PARIS Dec 7 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to resume their brisk 1-1/2 week rally on Wednesday on mounting optimism euro zone leaders will agree on a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit later in the week.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 21 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 43 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 17 points higher, or up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)