PARIS Jan 13 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Friday as investors hope an Italian bond auction will show strong demand for the country's troubled debt and fuel appetite for risky assets.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 24 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 42 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 18 points higher, or up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)