PARIS Jan 27 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to fall on Friday, triming some of the previous day's gains and tracking a dip on Wall Street, as investors await the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks before chasing stocks higher.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 31 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 33 to 40 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 19 to 20 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)