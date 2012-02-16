PARIS Feb 16 Spreadbetters see Europe stocks falling on Thursday, surrendering the previous session's gains as another delay in securing a rescue package for debt-stricken Greece rattled investors.

The negative sentiment was also fuelled by Moody's warning on Thursday that it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open around 46 points lower, or down 0.8 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 69 points lower, or down 1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 28 points lower, or 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)