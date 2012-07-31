PARIS, July 31 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's stock indexes to open slightly higher on Tuesday, with the sharp three-day rally losing steam as doubts emerge on whether the European Central Bank will revive its bond buying programme to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 to 5 points higher, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 7 to 11 points higher, or 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)