UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Dec 3 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Monday, adding to last week's gains, boosted by improved Chinese manufacturing data.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 20 to 21 points higher, or 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open around 35 points higher, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 18 to 19 points higher, or 0.5 percent.
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,229.50 points at the market close, underperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Thursday, as insurance and banking stocks picked up pace, while miners weighed. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.