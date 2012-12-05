PARIS Dec 5 European stocks are seen rising on Wednesday, resuming their recent brisk rally and tracking gains in Asia after reassuring comments from China's new leader.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to 17 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 37 to 40 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 22 to 36 points higher, or as much as 1 percent.

China will maintain its fine-tuning of economic policies in 2013 to ensure stable economic growth, state television quoted Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday, sparking a sharp rally in Chinese shares.