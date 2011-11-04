* Legendary investor should tap into sold-off champions
* ABB, Unilever, AXA, H&M all touted as targets
* Buffett currently has just 4 pct invested in Europe
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 4 Warren Buffett should come to
Europe to tap regional champions at knock-down valuations,
including in his favoured sectors, Cheuvreux analysts said in an
open 'letter' to the billionaire U.S. investor detailing their
seven top picks.
The bulk of his Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) investments are
tied up in U.S. firms, with just 4 percent allocated to Europe
and 2 percent to Asia, but Cheuvreux said European companies
such as ABB and Unilever may be worth a look.
"European equities have recently bottomed out, reaching very
attractive valuation levels. When we compare the European
champions we have selected to deals made by Berkshire Hathaway
in the U.S., we see that these European stocks offer higher
growth potential and more attractive valuations," they said.
After a turbulent summer, with the FTSEurofirst 300
falling 10 percent in August alone, the market has stabilised on
hopes politicians were getting to grips with the euro zone debt
crisis, but remains down 12 percent on the year.
In the United States, by contrast, the Dow Jones industrial
average is up just over 3 percent in the same period.
Buffett's stated aim is to buy firms he can understand, with
long-term prospects, operated by honest and competent people and
at an attractive price, the broker said, which leaves lots to
choose from on this side of the Atlantic.
His track record reveals a preference for insurance, clothes
and consumer staples. Picking stocks in those sectors, the
broker also suggests targets in the "particularly attractive"
capital goods and autos sectors.
In insurance, Cheuvreux picked Zurich Financial
and AXA ; in apparel retailing, H&M (HMb.ST); in
household & personal care, Unilever ; in capital goods,
ABB ; and in automotive, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and
Daimler (DAIGn.DE).
"The idea is to underline the value-investing opportunity in
Europe," Luca Solca, Cheuvreux's new head of European research
and lead author of the report, said. "Concern about euro zone
debt has brought about unprecedented value in many areas."
Focusing on "sector champions" with good long-term
investment opportunities, including sector-leading positions,
Solca said Buffett was the logical reference as "he typically
takes long-term positions and focuses on very high-quality
names".
Among Buffett's current European investments are a 3 percent
stake in Tesco , a 2 percent stake in Sanofi-Aventis
, a 3.1 percent stake in Swiss Re and a 10.5
percent stake in Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), the broker said.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)