** Baring Europe Select Trust fund manager Nick Williams prefers France & Italy over Spain even though more recent economic data suggests the latter is on a firmer footing.

** Williams' fund is "overweight" France, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland, while it is "underweight" in areas such as Spain and Sweden.

** Good opportunities in small-to-mid cap stocks and bottom-up stock selection more important than the top-down macro view.

** Favoured stocks include Italian food distribution company MARR, French payment systems company Ingenico , French stationery, lighters and razors company Bic and Swiss insurer Baloise.

** Baloise, fund's top holding as of end-August, is up 7.6 pct this year. Ingenico, another top holding, is up 37.6 pct.

** The Baring Europe Select Trust manages around 1 bln pounds ($1.60 bln) in AUM.

** The fund was down by around 2.5 percent up to the end of August, according to Williams, although Barings says it has an annualised five-year performance of 12.9 pct versus 10.2 pct for its benchmark. (RM://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)