LONDON Aug 15 European shares ended slightly higher on Monday as the relief-rally from last-week's wild swings lost steam, while Nokia rose on talk it could become a bid target after Google offered to buy peer Motorola Mobility .

Nokia jumped 9.1 percent in volume double its 90-day daily average after Google Inc's bid for Motorola Mobility Holdings renewed speculation buyers could also be interested in the Finnish mobile phone company.

"M&A is positive for the market and confidence," Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund. "But we are not fans of Nokia, there are still structural pressures and we would not buy merely on speculation of a bid."

"Europe is higher as the market stabilises after a week of significant volatility, nothing fundamental has changed. There are still economic concerns in the United States and what the policy makers will do in Europe about the debt crisis."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed up 0.1 percent at 968.96 points following last week's volatile swings and a gain of 3.6 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)