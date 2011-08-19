LONDON Aug 19 European shares ended Friday and the week firmly in the red after global growth, sovereign debt and bank funding concerns led a broad-based flight from equity market risk and helped push an index of leading lenders to a fresh two-year low.

Banks remained under the cosh throughout the session, with rising borrowing costs the latest problem to hit the battered sector as it grapples with an as-yet-unresolved regional debt crisis.

Persistent concern over the handling of the crisis, particularly the lack of political unity, and the region's piecemeal short-selling ban also contributed to the sector slide, traders said.

UK and German banks, not covered by a ban, were among the worst hit, with Lloyds Banking Group down 4.8 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) down 2.7 percent, although other continental heavyweights such as Santander also fell.

The day's fall was "a continuation of the same two themes: concern over the prospects for world growth and concerns over the stability of the Eurozone," Alan Brown, chief investment officer at Schroders, which manages $329 billon, said.

Chalking up a fourth straight week of declines, down 5.9 percent, the benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 1.5 percent at 911.26 points and is now down 16 percent so far this month -- on track for its biggest monthly drop since its launch in 1999 -- and 19 percent in the year to date. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)