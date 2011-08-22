LONDON Aug 22 European shares bounced on Monday, after a steep sell-off last week, with Italy's ENI among the main gainers, on hopes that a new political regime in Libya will help it restore oil production activities to former levels.

ENI, the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya, rose 6.3 percent. France's Total , among the other heavyweight energy companies active in Libya, rose 2.6 percent. The sector gained 1.3 percent, though crude prices slipped in anticipation of increased supplies from Libya.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.7 percent to a provisional close of 916.50 points, after falling 6 percent last week.

Strategists said the market may have hit its low.

"If you believe super-easy monetary policy and lower oil prices can help growth stay positive, albeit rather anaemically, then this market forms a base," Bob Parker, senior adviser at Credit Suisse, said. "It's not going to be driven by corporate earnings. It's going to be macro-driven." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)