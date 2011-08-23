LONDON Aug 23 European shares extended their low-volume bounce into a second day, led by demand for defensive stocks and investor hopes for a further easing of U.S. monetary policy, although tepid economic data did little to nix fears of recession.

Blue-chip drugmaker Novatis added most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, joined by others with attractive dividend yields such as Roche , while telecom heavyweight Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) was among the top gainers, up 4.8 percent.

"I've seen some real buying of defensives today -- pharmaceuticals, tobaccos. Some accounts are facing the reality that we're going to have a sharp fall in earnings next year," a sales trader at a European investment bank said.

"The market is pricing in about a 20 percent drop in earnings next year, which is kind of like a normal recession."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.7 percent at 922.71 points, in volumes at 86 percent of their 90-day daily average, but remains on course for its worst ever monthly loss. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)