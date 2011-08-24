LONDON Aug 24 European shares hit a one-week closing high on Wednesday on better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data and on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal on Friday further stimulus measures to help the economic recovery.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares gained for a third straight session and provisionally finished 1.3 percent stronger at 935.76 points, the highest close since Aug 17.

Sentiment improved on expectations that Bernanke speech at the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole might be a repeat of his performance last year when he hinted the central bank would act if conditions deteriorated. Two months later, the Fed began pumping $600 billion into the financial system through direct purchases of U.S. Treasury debt.

"The market has rallied on Jackson Hole optimism. We hope that Bernanke pulls a rabbit out of his hat again and that could be buying lower quality assets with the Fed's balance sheet," said Richard Greenwood, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management, which manages about $700 million.

"He has to be creative as he hasn't got much options left," Greenwood said. "It's just a relief rally and it is sustainable only when data and sentiment get better."

Auto shares, which fell in the previous five weeks, were the top gainers on bargain hunting and on hopes that global demand for vehicles will revive. The sector index rose 4.6 percent, BMW gained 4.3 percent, while Volkswagen rose 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)