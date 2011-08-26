LONDON Aug 26 European shares ended lower on Friday after U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke announced no fresh measures to boost sluggish growth in the world's largest economy, although managed to eke out a small weekly gain and snap a four-week losing streak.

After a volatile week's trade, in which a three-day short-covering rally gave way to two sessions of falls as hopes for a third round of U.S quantitative easing dimmed, the market sold off heavily after Bernanke's speech before losses were pared.

"The initial reaction was overdone," a London-based portfolio trader at a leading U.S. investment bank said, while economists at Societe Generale said the decision to extend a September Fed meeting could give some support to the market.

Banks and insurers , particularly those not covered by the region's piecemeal short-selling ban, were once again among the hardest hit by the broad market sell-off into what is a three-day holiday weekend for UK investors.

By the provisional close, the FTSEurofirst 300 index had pared earlier heavy losses to end down 0.7 percent at 918.47 points, helping it chalk up a weekly gain of 1 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)