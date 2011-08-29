LONDON Aug 29 European shares rose in a low volume, cyclical-led technical bounce to kick off the week in the black, buoyed by U.S. economic data and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would act again next month to stimulate growth in the world's largest economy.

Deal news underpinned the gains after Greek banks Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT announced plans to merge, potentially heralding further sector consolidation in the country at the heart of Europe's debt crisis.

Adding to the positive sector sentiment, the European Commission said a fresh round of bank recapitalisations was not needed, dismissing comments from new International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde over the weekend.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index ended the day up 1.9 percent, led by gains for National Bank of Greece (NBGr.AT), up 29 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.3 percent at 930.81 points, in volume two-thirds its 90-day daily average, as UK markets were closed for a holiday.

"It's a technical rebound from heavily oversold levels in low volumes," a Nordic-based trader said, citing gains for Germany's blue-chip DAX , which rose 2.4 percent, bouncing off the oversold level on its daily Relative Strength Index chart.