LONDON Aug 31 European shares capped their worst monthly performance since October 2008 with a higher close on Wednesday, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would produce fresh stimulus measures to help support sluggish economic growth.

Bouygues jumped 15.8 percent to become the top riser in volume seven times its 90-day daily average after the French conglomerate announced a share buyback following a recent slump in its share price.

"Any further stimulus is going to produce a positive response in the market," said Bill Dinning, head of investment strategy at Aegon Asset Management in Edinburgh, which has 48.8 billion pounds ($79.4 billion) under management.

"But it is a trading rally in what remains a challenging environment," he added.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally ended up 2.6 percent at 964.45 points, but remained down 10.9 percent in August - its worst monthly performance since October 2008, just after the Lehman Brothers collapse. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)