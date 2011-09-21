LONDON, Sept 21 European shares fell on Wednesday as growth concerns weighed on cyclical stocks in low-volume, volatile trade ahead of the results of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to discuss fresh stimulus measures.

Autos , chemicals and basic resources were among the worst hit, while German firm Wacker Chemie led fallers across the region, down 8.4 percent, as DZ Bank cited a bleak outlook for the cyclical stock.

The late slide into the close was yet "more evidence of the bearish consenus in the market", a London-based trader said, "although the scale of the selloff was surprising", he added.

The Fed meet is expected to result in fresh efforts to kick start the economy, although not an expansion of the balance sheet in the same manner as the second round of U.S. government bond buying last year, which led to a strong equities rally.

Pushing down long-term interest rates to support corporate investment or refinancing the mortgage sector were two potential ways to help growth, although any hope for fresh quantitative easing was forlorn, Wilfrid Pham, head of equities at Natixis Asset Management, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 1.8 percent at 916.99 points. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)