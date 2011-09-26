LONDON, Sept 26 Banks and insurers led European shares higher on Monday as expectations for fresh political and central bank action to stem contagion from any Greek default gave a shot in the arm to both sectors, even as recession fears hit miners.

European Central Bank officials left their options open on an interest rate cut and further liquidity boosting operations, underpinning the gains, after a weekend meet of European policymakers had buoyed hopes for a bailout fund increase and injection of money into weaker banks.

Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at Standard & Poor's, said "what was striking for me today was we've seen a lot of sold off insurers and banks do well today, but at the same time the growth stocks are the ones getting bashed."

By the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 had added 1.7 percent to end at 897.38 points, following a 0.8 percent gain on Friday. The index remains down 20 percent year-to-date, however.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index and Insurance index led sectoral gainers, up 3.6 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, with Italian banks including Intesa Saopaolo , up 8.3 percent, among the top gainers.