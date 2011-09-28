LONDON, Sept 28 European shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday as hopes for imminent political action to contain the region's debt crisis were capped by a lack of detail, leaving them on course to rack up a fifth straight month of losses.

Given the scale of the recent run-up, however -- up more than 7 percent -- the pullback was relatively muted and in low volume that showed a lack of willingness among some investors to take aggressive positions ahead of quarter-end, traders said.

While there was no simple, smooth path out of the euro zone debt problem, "the debate has now moved to 'how big does a rescue fund have to be?', where the week before it wasn't even being discussed," Peter Sullivan, head of equity strategy U.S. and Europe at HSBC, said.

"So although we have no concrete news, I think the debate has moved to a more optimistic outlook."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares provisionally closed down 1.2 percent at 927.21 points, led by hedge fund Man Group , down nearly 25 percent in heavy volume after it reported large outflows over the summer. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)