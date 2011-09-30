LONDON, Sept 30 European shares fell on Friday, posting their worst quarterly performance since the end of 2008, as concerns have grown that global growth was stalling, with weak China manufacturing data the latest piece of evidence to suggest a slowdown.

The torrid quarterly performance had also been hit by concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, with policymakers still yet to come up a suitable plan to ease the situation.

Carmakers and mining stocks were among the bottom performers on Friday, down 4.6 percent and 2 percent respectively on the China news and were the worst performers for the quarter.

"Weak manufacturing in China is worrying the market," Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management, said, adding that any revisions down in Chinese growth would hit mining stocks as inventories would rise and put pressure on prices.

"We have been light on base metal miners for more than a year and cut down on major diversified miners since July and are not changing our position."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed down 1.6 percent at 918.44 points and had lost 17.3 percent for the quarter its worst since the end of 2008. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)