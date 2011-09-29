LONDON, Sept 29 European shares rose on Thursday after better than expected U.S. economic data eased some markets worries about slowing growth, prompting a reverse of early falls for some cyclical stocks and helping the index pare heavy third-quarter losses.

Financials led gainers across the region after the German parliament backed plans to boost the size and remit of the euro zone bailout fund as proposed in July, providing a fillip for those keen to see signs of core euro zone political unity.

Better than expected U.S. jobless claims data and a slight upwards revision for U.S. second-quarter growth helped support the market but volumes were low and conviction light, including in the basic resources sector, closely tied to the growth outlook.

By the provisional close, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent at 932.49 points. The benchmark is down 16 percent this quarter, on track for its biggest quarterly fall since the last three months of 2008. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)