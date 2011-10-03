LONDON Oct 3 European shares fell to their lowest close in a week on Monday, after Greece admitted it will miss its deficit targets for this year, fuelling concern of a possible default.

Banking stocks were among the worst fallers, on worries they may have to make further writedowns on the value of Greek debt they hold. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 2.7 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 1.2 percent to a provisional close of 912.34 points. The index has lost more than 18 percent this year.

Some analysts say a default by Greece is inevitable, but that the worst news may now be factored into share prices.

"It's a question of when, not if (Greece defaults)," said Andy Lynch, fund manager at Schroders, which manages 197 billion pounds ($305 billion). "But we probably should see some form of recovery for shares between now and year-end, in that a lot of the negatives are well known." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)