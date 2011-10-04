LONDON Oct 4 European shares sharply fell on Tuesday to flirt with a 26-month closing low as European officials discussed making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and delayed a key aid payment to Athens, with concerns growing that Greece could default.

Dexia plunged as much as 38 percent to record lows at one point on concerns about the Franco-Belgian financial group's high exposure to Greece. Its shares fell 20.4 percent lower in heavy volumes, despite the fact that France and Belgium promised to support it via guarantees.

The European banking sector , down 4 percent, featured among the top decliners, after the 17 finance ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, called for a review of a July 21 debt swap agreement with private holders of Greek bonds. The banking index has slumped 36.4 percent this year.

"Markets are nervous because there is a lot of political uncertainty. As long as we haven't found a solution for the situation in Greece, the environment would remain challenging," said Klaus Wiener, chief economist at Generali Investments, which manages 330 billion euros ($438 billion).

"There is not an easy solution to the problem which has developed over many years. On the one hand, you can argue we need to give the money that is needed to the countries which have higher level of debt. At the same time, you have the problem of governance. You have to walk a fine balance here."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended 2.7 percent lower at 887.24 points after falling as much as 4 percent to a one-week low earlier in the day. The index hit a 26-month closing low in late September and is down nearly 21 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)