LONDON Oct 5 European shares rose on Wednesday, snapping three days of losses, after policymakers agreed to strengthen the struggling banking sector and a better-than-expected report on the U.S. service sector boosted optimism about U.S. growth.

Investor sentiment improved after European finance ministers agreed to safeguard banks as concerns about a Greek default grew, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government was ready to capitalise its banks if needed.

Dexia rose 1.3 percent in volume more than three-fold its 90-day daily average after France and Belgium prepared a rescue plan for the bank.

"The market is getting a little more confident that policymakers are more serious about tackling the problems," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has $245 billion of assets under management.

Batty added although it was "helpful to see a road map" that could give investors a clearer expectation of what might be ahead, he was sceptical until he saw a "concrete plan in place" and remained underweight European equities.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 3.1 percent at 915.19 points after falling 2.7 percent on Tuesday on concerns about a Greek default after an aid payment was delayed. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)