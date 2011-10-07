LONDON Oct 7 European shares rose on Friday to hit a five-week week closing high after better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data eased worries that the world's largest economy was slowing down and boosted optimism about global growth.

Cyclical stocks like carmakers and miners were amongst the best performers on hopes that better economic growth would boost demand for these sectors.

Standout risers were miners Vedanta Resources and Xstrata up 4.3 percent and 2.8 percent respectively in strong volumes.

"The worries about nonfarm payrolls were overdone," said Jane Coffey, head of equities at Royal London Asset Management. "Sectors like miners have been sold off due to recession fears, but the data is showing that is not really the case."

She added that her portfolio was positioned in companies that will benefit from global growth and had recently been buying back into Xstrata after reducing the position in June.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was provisionally closed up 0.7 percent at 946.98 points -- its highest closing level since Sept. 2 -- and ended the week 2.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)