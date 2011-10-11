LONDON Oct 11 European shares snapped a four-session rally in thin trade on Tuesday, as the euro zone's fractious political response to its sovereign debt crisis gave investors pause ahead of the start of the U.S. third-quarter earnings season.

Slovakia, which had been due to vote on boosting the region's sovereign bailout fund, instead delayed the vote amid political infighting. The move has already been approved by fellow euro zone states.

A main plank of the region's policy response to contain potential contagion from any Greek default, in a crisis that the head of the European Central Bank called "systemic", the failure to pass it smoothly weighed on markets still hungry for concerted political action.

"Sentiment is still somewhat bearish; there still isn't any clear resolution to the debt crisis," a London-based portfolio trader at a U.S. investment banks said.

The Slovakia vote delay "shows how difficult it's going to be to get this coordinated."

Emerging Europe lender Erste Group Bank led fallers, down 6.1 percent in a provisionally 0.5 percent weaker FTSEurofirst 300 , a day after the Austrian bank had warned of a 2011 loss and announced plans to skip its dividend.