LONDON Oct 12 European shares hit a nine-week closing high on Wednesday after stronger euro zone economic data and news Slovakia is set to sign off on a plan to expand the region's sovereign bailout fund helped spur fresh rotation out of defensives and into cyclicals.

Better than expected August industrial output data had driven early gains across the board, while the Slovakia news, while expected by many, also buoyed markets into the close, particularly among banks .

"The under positioning in financials plus continued rhetoric about a unified European solution (to the debt crisis) makes people less happy to be short," a trader at a U.S. investment bank said.

"I suspect for hedge funds this will force them to chase and force these moves to be a lot larger," he added.

By the close, the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was provisionally up 1.5 percent at 975.81 points, its highest close since Aug. 4, after falling 0.3 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)