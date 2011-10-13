LONDON Oct 13 European shares ended lower on
Thursday, pulling back from the previous session's nine-week
closing high after weaker-than-expected China trade data raised
fresh concerns about the global economic outlook.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally finished 1.3 percent lower at 964.58 points after
falling to a low of 962.23 points earlier in the session.
"The gains in the past days have been so rapid that it
almost produced a technically overbought position," said Mike
Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.
"It could just be seen as a relatively short-term bout of
profit taking and hopefully will not result in a complete
reversal of the rebound that we have seen."
Banks featured among the top decliners, with the European
sector index down 4.1 percent led by Italian lender
UniCredit , down 12 percent, on fresh concerns about
its capital requirements.
