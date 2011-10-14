LONDON Oct 14 European shares rose on Friday to chalk up three straight weeks of gains, buoyed by earnings news and strong U.S. retail sales data as chartists targeted major resistance in several leading indexes.

Tech stocks were among the outperforming cyclicals sectors, buoyed by results from German software firm SAP , up 2.1 percent, while data showing U.S. retail sales grew at the fastest pace in seven months in September also helped underpin the gains.

By the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was provisionally up 0.8 percent at 974.46 points, reversing Thursday's fall and allowing a resumption of the October rally that has added 5.5 percent, so far.

The index stopped just short of major resistence at 983.38 points, the 50 percent retracememt of its late July to late September fall, while the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 hovered near an important gap level, at around 2,400 points.

"A failure to close above the gap this week could suggest a pause in the trend or a pull down to 2,250 at the beginning of next week," Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland said.

"But once the price sustains above the 50-day moving average, I see a potential to recover above the 2,400 area to 2,441, the 76.4 percent retracement of the Aug to Nov 2008 impulse wave," he added.