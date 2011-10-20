LONDON Oct 20 European shares hit a two-week closing low in choppy session on Thursday as doubts whether a European Union summit planned for Sunday will go ahead overshadowed news that the region's rescue fund will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market.

Investors' optimism that the weekend summit would result in a concrete plan to solve the debt crisis got dented after a German newspaper report said the German government did not rule out the possibility of postponing the meet.

"We are within 48 hours of them (European policymakers)allegedly doing something and everything is telling you they haven't done anything. It would be hugely negative for the market if they don't agree on some deal by the weekend," said the head of investment dealing at a fund that manages $80 billion.

"If the meeting gets postponed, it effectively means that it's going to take much longer to solve the problems. Chances are that there will be more rhetoric and people will realise that the issue is not going to be resolved in the near future."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally finished 1.4 percent weaker at 955.05 points.

Banks , which have a significant exposure to peripheral euro zone countries and would badly suffer in the event of a Greek default, were the top decliners, down 4 percent. The banking sector is down 33 percent this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)